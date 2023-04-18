Touches of yellow and gold accented the Pavilion at the East Texas Arboretum as they hosted their Spring Style Show & Mimosa Brunch to ‘Save the Bees’ Saturday.
The Arboretum held the event to raise money to build a new Pollinators and Bees Habitat and through the success of the event, they will actually be able to add three new hives, update the educational portion of the bee habitat, and plant a field of wildflowers for the bees to enjoy.
Bulah’s Best Farms will be helping with the new habitat and were also a Carpenter Bee level sponsor for the event.
Daniela Matchael, an Arboretum Board of Director and luncheon co-chair, greeted everyone and thanked all the attendees and sponsors, as well as past and present board members. She also gave special recognition to Co-chair Jana Normandin, who was instrumental in putting on the event.
6 Forks Farm catered the brunch serving a colorful plate of fresh fruit, spinach quiche, and French toast with a blueberry cognac sauce.
Models styled bright spring fashions from seven boutiques which included Chasing Rabbits, Kathy’s Boutique, Opal & Viv’s, O’Horsefeathers!, The Apple Gap, Ladies 1st, and Jana’s Boutique.
The Arboretum signed up at least 30 new members and had more that were interested in tickets for their next event which will be Fat Friday, May 5. This is an annual craw fish boil featuring zydeco music, dinner, and a silent auction.
For more information on the Arboretum, contact them at 903-675-5630 or visit their over 100 acres with tons of hidden gems this Spring at 1601 Patterson Road, Athens.
