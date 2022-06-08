Children in kindergarten through fifth grade who crave the great outdoors and like to hike and explore, will want to sign up for the East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society’s Kids Adventure Day Camp from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 22.
Plan on a fun day of games, outdoor exploration, and crafts. There will also be education on insects that live in the area and the way they help or hinder the environment.
Snacks will be provided, but all campers should bring a sack lunch. There is also early or late care available for those needing extended care hours.
Adventure Camp is $35 for Arboretum members and $40 for non-members and if you have more than one camper, there is a $5 discount.
Reservations and payments must be made by Friday, June 17 and can be done in person at 1601 Patterson Road, Athens or call 903-675-5630 for more information.
