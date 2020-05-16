Spring is here and summer is approaching. Enjoy extended daylight hours and the great outdoors by taking a stroll through the East Texas Arboretum.
The Arboretum has expanded its business hours to accommodate the extra sunshine allowing those with standard work hours an opportunity to stop in after work. The timing is perfect for those still staying in place and trying to find somewhere to go.
“Visitor and staff safety are important to us during this current COVID-19 health situation,” said Laura Smith, Arboretum Board President. “We hope that by remaining open daily, we can provide a calming sanctuary away from the concerning issues we are facing, but of course we request that visitors practice all CDC/WHO recommended social distancing and hygiene practices.”
The staff and volunteers have been very busy adding color, maintaining the expansive gardens and planning updates for the 104 acre nonprofit nature preserve. The facility has two miles of nature trails, historical structures and other attractions including a bee hive and bat house.
“There is really something for the whole family to enjoy,” ETABS stated. “Bring a picnic, a pet (on a leash) or fly solo with a camera or set of binoculars.”
Many local nonprofits have taken a financial hit from the pandemic and would appreciate your support.
ETABS depends on funding from admissions, donations, grands, memberships and fundraisers.
If you are interested in becoming a member there are several benefits. Members and children under 3 get in free and are eligible for special admission privileges and discounts to over 300 gardens in the US including the Dallas Arboretum, Ft. Worth Botanical Garden and Texas Discovery Garden. More information may be found online at: easttexasarboretum.org/membership
For those that do not have a membership,
Adult admission is $4, students/seniors $3 and children aged 3-5 are $1
Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.
“Spring plants and flowers are blooming and all of the gardens are green,” said Deb Deas, board member.
Visit its website at: easttexasarboretum.org or call Dru Haynes, the executive assistant at 903-675-5630.
