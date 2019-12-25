editor's pick featured Arboretum installs new officers Courtesy photo Dec 25, 2019 1 hr ago The East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society elected 2020 officers. They are: Laura Smith, President, Trish McGuffey and Margaret Dansby vice presidents, Barbara Railsback, secretary, Deborah Deas, treasurer, and Hollis Driskell, past president. Tags Officer Deborah Deas Politics Laura Smith Botanical Society Vice President Barbara Railsback Margaret Dansby Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries DAY, Helen MCBURNEY, Sammie GEESLIN, Kenneth OWEN, Nolan MYERS, Joy Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPARKER: Be kind to your delivery driverFormer Palestine mayor running for congressWreck leaves truck driver hospitalizedFor the animals - Humane Society of Cedar Creek offers to help animal shelterGun Barrel City firefighters rescue worker after accidentTwo fatality wrecks in AthensCedar Creek Lake Literary Club celebrates seasonThank you First State Bank - AthensCounty unemployment up in NovemberAttorney Hank Skelton retires Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
