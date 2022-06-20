6-18-22 Arboretum Painting Class.jpg

Courtesy photo

Last week, members and guests of the East Texas Arboretum enjoyed a sunflower study and painting class. Painters turned out in the largest amount the class has ever had to paint these bright, eye-catching masterpieces.

Each month the Arboretum hosts a painting class using different techniques and featuring different images and all supplies are included in the cost. Follow them at facebook.com/easttexasarboretum to stay up to date on the painting class offerings and other events taking place at the East Texas Arboretum.

