The East Texas Arboretum Fall Plant Sale was a huge success. Many volunteers worked tirelessly getting hundreds of plants ready for purchasing.
“We appreciate the community coming out and purchasing plants to support the arboretum,” Vice President Margaret Dansby said. “Thank you to the Athens High School National Honor Society and Pinnacle students for volunteering, all were very helpful and we could not have been as successful without you,”
The next event will be the Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 9.
