Weather was absolutely stunning Saturday, Oct. 12. for the annual East Texas Arboretum Fall Festival.
Over 1,000 people attended the event coordinated by Athens Board member and volunteer Deborah Deas.
“The Arboretum is very excited to be able to host such a family friendly event and the weather this year helped make it a huge success,” Deas said
Vendors provided amazing shopping opportunities for all in attendance. Keep Athens Beautiful decorated the swing into a gorgeous fall themed photo station. Many photos were taken there as well as with characters Skye, Anna, and Ariel who posed with families.
There were numerous kid-friendly activities. In spite of a long line, the children thoroughly enjoyed the face painting booth. Boocoo the clown provided magic tricks while they waited. Athens children also enjoyed a puppet show and story time in the overflowing schoolhouse. Mrs. C's balloon creations entertained the children and they were allowed to take one home.
Adults also had a lot of entertainment to choose from. The Rusk cloggers entertained a large audience along with local children who performed dance routines from three different Dance groups...Dance Connection, Dance Zone and I am Dance. Mic Merco sang and Trio Grande played guitar to a delighted crowd. The Athens Amateur radio club also enjoyed showing people how they help during emergencies.
One of the most loved activities by parents and children alike was the pumpkin decorating section where families could decorate and take one home.
Pets also had their day at the Athens Chamber of Commerce Pet show which was a huge success. The costumed pets enjoyed winning their prizes and it was a very crowd pleasing show. Who can resist animals in Halloween Costumes?
The annual event also offered a wonderful opportunity to Henderson County Animal Shelter who brought around a dozen animals for an adoption event. Five dogs were adopted into their forever homes with many folks saying they would visit the shelter this week to look for their new best friend.
Henderson County appreciated local 4-H students for walking the dogs. Our county animal shelter would love to have you come visit and look for your loyal sidekick. With the season approaching where so many animals are discarded before Christmas puppies are given, now is prime time to go visit!
The Arboretum also thanked the many volunteers and organizations that came together to make this happen including the Henderson County Sheriff's Department who provided security.
“This festival could not have happened without the Athens High School National Honor Society sponsored by Mr. Becker and Athens Middle School National Junior Honor Society sponsored by Ms. Bogowitz,” Deas said.
Photos Courtesy of Deborah Deas
