If you're looking for a fun and educational activity for kids and family, East Texas Arboretum volunteers started hosting multiple weekly tours for smaller groups on June 8, according to board member Deborah Deas.
Originally the program was created by Linda Kenneaster, a board member, for school children and it was so well received, she wanted to include families in the special behind the scenes look at our local natural wonderland.
“The tour covers the Arboretum and trails including the Wofford house which tells what it may have been like to live over 100 years ago,” David Deas, a volunteer and tour guide said. “It also includes the trails and various conversation efforts, plant discussions and the history of the Arboretum.”
Tour times will be 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Interested parties must reserve a spot at one of these times. Groups will be limited to 10 people to ensure social distancing.
“Don't forget your picnic lunch for after the tour!” Deas said. “The kids love it.”
Reservations are required to ensure a tour guide and all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The cost will be a regular admission fee for arboretum entry: adults are $4, seniors (60 plus) and students are $3, kids 3 to 5 are $1 and under 3 are free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.