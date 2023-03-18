Hundreds of plants will be available for purchase at the East Texas Arboretum & Botanical Society’s Spring Plant Sale which will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat, April 1.
The Arboretum will have a great variety of plants available including perennials, ornamentals, trees, seeds, natives, and shrubs.
The Arboretum accepts cash, checks, or credit cards and will have wagons and volunteers to help take plants to your vehicle.
While there, sign up to be a volunteer for the Arboretum. Since its beginning, volunteers and sponsors have been instrumental in its development and growth. Volunteers range in their backgrounds, skills, and interests and you do not have to be a plant expert to help. They welcome everyone, including clubs and organizations who may want to volunteer.
The Arboretum will also be hosting a Mimosa Brunch and Style Show to Save the Bees from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 15. A delicious brunch and multiple looks from several local boutiques will delight all who attend this popular event. Get your tickets at the plant sale or office.
For more information on these events or to volunteer, call 903-675-5630 or visit the Arboretum at 1601 Patterson Rd, Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.