For an evening of food and fun in a beautiful setting, step out to the Spring Fling Crawfish Boil at the East Texas Arboretum.
It all happens from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, April 29.
"We are Calling it Fat Friday," board member Susanne Tower said. "Pap's Seafood Shells and Tails will do the cooking."
Along with what's in the pot, add mouthwatering treats like fried green tomatoes, chicken gumbo, cajun beans and rice and finish it off with "Boozy Bread Pudding," beignets and coffee and you get an idea of the spicy flavor of the evening.
Dance the night away to music by Jay-B and the Zydeco Posse, with a mix of Creole, Hip-Hop, Soul and Reggae Blues. Step in time and “Laissez les bon temps rouler.”
"You won't want to miss our fabulous selection of silent and live auction items," Tower said.
Topping the list is a weekday getaway to Fredericksburg to stay in a cozy Bed and Breakfast owned by Maryneil Dance, aptly named "Dance Hall."
The working ranch is an artist's paradise, with live water creeks, stone ledges, miniature donkeys and horses – don't forget the wineries.
Silent auction items have been donated by a collection of small shops and emporiums. Donors include Dance Hall Bed and Breakfast, Reigning Jewels, The Key Family, Tilo's Cuisine, Chasing Rabbits, Pink Pineapple, Athens Screen Printing, Zen and Beauty Salon, Kathy's Boutique, Massage Kneads by Sherri, Ashley's Lash Wax Skin Massage, The Frame House, Muchies Mexican Treats, Honeycomb Home, Van Zandt Coffee, Salon Nava, First State Bank and Prosperity Bank.
The Arboretum is located at 1601 Patterson Rd. in Athens. Call 903-675-5630 for more information and tickets.
