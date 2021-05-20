If you have an artistic side and enjoy being creative, a chance to display your talents has arrived. East Texas Arboretum and the City of Athens has partnered for a month long display of artwork dedicated to the Old Fiddlers Reunion.
Artists can pick up their wooden fiddle by paying a refundable $10 deposit. Take it home, decorate it with various mediums and return it by Monday, May 24. Upon returning, you will receive your $10 back.
Fiddles will be on display through Tuesday, July 6 scattered through the garden for a fun game of hide and seek sure to delight children and adults alike.
“The Arboretum is excited about sharing in the excitement of the Old Fiddlers Reunion,” said Deb Deas, a board member.
The only rules are they have to be family friendly and non political. Artists can use all mediums – lace, pearls, hand carving, paint, decoupage and more.
Katie Birk, tourism and cultural resources coordinator for the City of Athens, originally had the idea to display hand decorated fiddles in honor of Athens historic Fiddler’s Reunion. ETABS made a perfect backdrop for the randomly displayed fiddles. There were over 60 fiddles displayed in 2020.
The Old Fiddler’s Reunion is said to be the oldest fiddler’s reunion in the United States, dating back 90 years.
The 90th Annual Old Fiddlers Reunion is set for Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29.
Friday night from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. will be a street dance with Athens native, a master of Honky-Tonk, Jake Penrod and His Million Dollar Cowboys.
Saturday’s fiddle contest will run from 10 a.m. to approximately 6 p.m. and will be followed by the acoustic guitar picking contest. After the contest Saturday, there will be another street dance with Jody Nix & The Texas Cowboys from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
The fiddle contest will be broken down into six divisions with more than $5,000 in prize money at stake, so set up your chairs on the courthouse lawn and get ready for some great music. There will be wonderful food vendors around the square.
The carnival will also be in town Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in the city parking lot behind The Texan. The carnival will be open 5 to 11 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 11am to midnight on Saturday. Ride tickets are $1 each or purchase a bracelet for unlimited rides costing $25. Since the carnival will be in the location of the weekly Athens Farmers Market, it will join the festivities on West Tyler Street beside the Henderson County Annex from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All concerts will be outdoors this year and the event will have a Fiddlers Market inside The Texan from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
If you would like to be a vendor, contact Katie Birk at 903-675-8039 or email texaninfo@athenstx.gov. The music is free with seating on a first come basis. Call 903-675-8039 for more information.
