Pinnacle Womens Club recently awarded a grant to the East Texas Arboretum. Money is mostly earned through the PWC Annual Garage Sale. Each year they offer these donations after an application process and host a luncheon where they are presented. This year, 22 of the 23 invited charity were present.
Athens Animal Rescue, Alzheimers Coalition of Henderson County, Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center, CASA, Disciples Clinic and others from the Athens area also received donations.
"We feel very fortunate every year that we are able to gather items for this garage sale," said Ann Ireland, PWC Chair of Philanthropy Committee. "All of the proceeds go to charitable causes. Everyone is welcome to attend the sale held, the second weekend of October, at the Mabank Pavilion. We do this from our hearts."
After the garage sale, charities can reach out to the PWC by emailing Ann826@sbcglobal.net for an application.
