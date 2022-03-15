3-12-22 Arboretum Grant.JPG

Courtesy photo

Deborah Deas, board member at the East Texas Arboretum is pictured receiving a grant from the Pinnacle Womens Club presented by Ann Ireland. The grant will be used for tools. She would like to express thanks and gratitude.

Pinnacle Womens Club recently awarded a grant to the East Texas Arboretum. Money is mostly earned through the PWC Annual Garage Sale. Each year they offer these donations after an application process and host a luncheon where they are presented. This year, 22 of the 23 invited charity were present.

Athens Animal Rescue, Alzheimers Coalition of Henderson County, Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center, CASA, Disciples Clinic and others from the Athens area also received donations.

"We feel very fortunate every year that we are able to gather items for this garage sale," said Ann Ireland, PWC Chair of Philanthropy Committee. "All of the proceeds go to charitable causes. Everyone is welcome to attend the sale held, the second weekend of October, at the Mabank Pavilion. We do this from our hearts."

After the garage sale, charities can reach out to the PWC by emailing Ann826@sbcglobal.net for an application.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you