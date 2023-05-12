East Texas Arboretum added bee hives, to "Save The Bees." Tuesday, May 9. Pictured are Suzanne Tower (Board Member), Jody Gordon (Employee), DJ Hammer (Employee), Sharon (Board Member) & Jimmy Townsend and Tomas Holguin & Donna Beavers with Bulah’s Best Bee Farm.
Arboretum abuzz about bees
