East Texas Arboretum added bee hives, to "Save The Bees." Tuesday, May 9. Pictured are Suzanne Tower (Board Member), Jody Gordon (Employee), DJ Hammer (Employee), Sharon (Board Member) & Jimmy Townsend and Tomas Holguin & Donna Beavers with Bulah’s Best Bee Farm.

