Athens didn’t get many rainy days in April, but one particularly heavy downpour helped the city slip past its normal for the month, according to National Weather Service Data.
Athens finished the month with 3.88 inches, just exceeding the 3.82 norm. The gauge showed 1.49 inches on April 25, by far the rainiest day of the month. Showers totaling almost an inch were recorded on the 13th and 14th.
Those days produced some of the most powerful storms in the area, with other parts of Henderson County hit harder than Athens. Precinct 4 Commissioner Mark Richardson said trees were scattered all over the the southeast section of the county.
LaPoynor schools on US 175, between LaRue and Poynor delayed opening of classes and County Roads 4325 and 4328 were totally blocked in places by fallen trees.
Oncor Electric official Tom Trimble said the frequent storms were hard on his crews as large trees were toppled throughout the area, snapping power lines.
Crews could be seen throughout the remainder of the month trimming trees to protect the lines.
The rain helped Athens bounce back from an unusually dry March, when the precipitation only measured 1.59 inches.
Temperatures were also almost an exact match for the norm for April. The average high was 76.7 degrees, only .3 inches above normal. Minimum temperatures averaged 54.5 degrees, with the norm 53.1.
Temperatures basically stayed within a range of just a few degrees. The high hit 88 on April 6 a record for the date and the warmest temperature of the month. The low of 40 degrees was reported on the first day of the month.
