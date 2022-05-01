The amount East Texans were paying at the pump had risen a few cents by Friday, ending a three-week downward trend, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 stations.
“For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen. Primarily, this was due to oil prices that had jumped the prior week, pushing up the price that stations pay for fuel and thus causing them to raise prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The rise has been quite tame in most areas, while others have continued to gently decline.”
Statewide, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded averaged $3.82.9, about 5 cents cheaper than the Henderson County average. The Texas average was up from $3.78.0 the week before.
A check of some stations in the county showed Brookshire’s on East Tyler Street in Athens charging $3.64.
On Friday, the lowest price in Athens was $3.64 at Bookshire’s and Murphy USA on East Tyler Street as well as the CEFCO on South Prairieville Street. The Murphy USA in Gun Barrel City was posting $3.65, as was the GBC Varelo Station. Brookshire’s in Mabank also showed $3.65, while the Brookshire’s in Chandler charged $3.68.
The lowest prices on April 11 were at the Murphy USA in Gun Barrel City, charging $3.58, the Brookshire’s on 3rd in Mabank had $3.59 and the CEFCO on Gun Barrel Lane, with $3.62.
AAA shows East Texas prices climbing after a substantial decline in previous weeks. The figures are for Friday April 29, April 11 and March 13.
Anderson – 379.9, $3.71.0, $3.93.6
Cherokee – $3.82.7, $3.79.6, $4.02.1
Ellis – $3.95.7, $3.62.4, $4.00.2
Kaufman – $3.94.2, $3.68.0, $4.01
Henderson – $387.6, $3.83.0, $4.04.5
Navarro – $3.87.2, $3.80.0, $3.94.7
Van Zandt – $378.1, 3.66.8, $3.97.9
