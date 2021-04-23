The breakdown of winter weather patterns is causing some unstable air in Henderson County for late April.
The National Weather Service reports that the annual merging of cold air and warm is causing a chance of more thundershowers for the next few days. That’s after a quick dive into record low temperatures earlier this week.
After a high of 70 degrees in Athens on Tuesday, a brisk cold front sent the temperature to unseasonable lows. The thermometer read 36 degrees at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
That shattered the record low for April 21 of 45 degrees.
Although a record low, it’ll be just a footnote compared with the minus-zero temperature measured in February.
Eventually, the reading made back to 61 degrees that afternoon.
Thursday was another chilly morning in Athens, although a bit warmer, with a low of 45. Thursday afternoon we were up to a more spring-like 68 degrees.
As for the remainder of April, NWS forecasts warm afternoons to wind up the month, but conditions could change rapidly. Warm, moist air will be coming from the Gulf of Mexico.
The long range forecast states:
“There is still a bit of uncertainty, so they may be some adjustments with regard to the onset and end time of next week's rain/storm event. In addition, storm chances are expected again late Tuesday through early Thursday, and some strong to severe storms will be possible.”
The high should reach the low 80s on Sunday and Monday, with a warm and humid Tuesday expected preceding the possible storms. Wind gusts of 25 miles per hour will accompany the front.
The best chance of rain is 50% on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
After the front, NWS predicts it will be a bit cooler, with a high of 73 on Thursday.
