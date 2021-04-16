Ennis Bluebonnet Trails & Festival
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Downtown Ennis
201 NW Main St, Ennis
Free
Ennis offers over 40 miles of public roads and parks to view thousands of bluebonnets. Stop by the Ennis Welcome Center through April 30 to pick up your trail map. This weekend there will be live music, provided by Le Freak, Infinite Journey and the Spazmatics, arts and crafts, food vendors and fun. The event is hosted by the Ennis Garden Club.
Murchison FUMC Car Show
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday
6610 SH 31 E, Murchison
Free
This is the second annual car show featuring classic corvettes and others. Cruise in and have some concessions or enter the silent auction.
Iris Show
9 a.m. Sunday
East Texas Arboretum
1601 S. Patterson, Athens
The East Texas Iris Society is hosting a teaching show where guest can learn about the hearty Iris and they will have some on sale as well.
Moto XTREME Circus
7:30 p.m Friday and Saturday
7 p.m. Sunday, April 18
W. Mason St., Mabank
$8.00 when purchased in advance
Bring the family and watch Freestyle Motocross and them fly over 45 feet in the air doing unbelievable tricks. Performances by the Aerial Stunt Girls, BMX Freestyle, Amazing Daredevils and the globe of death will entertain young and old. Visitors can come one hour prior to showtime Friday and Saturday for additional activities. Discounted tickets are available online at motoxtremecircus.com.
