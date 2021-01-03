The City of Athens is now accepting applications for the Tourism Development Grant for the upcoming fiscal year until 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11.
This grant is specifically designed to help fund projects that attract overnight visitors to Athens and is open to eligible organizations within the city limits or its vicinity.
Application packets are available through the City of Athens website at www.athenstx.gov, or in-person at City Hall, 508 E. Tyler St., and Development Services Center, 501 US- 175 BUS.
Recommendations for funding awards will be discussed with Council on Jan. 25 during the regular City Council Meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.