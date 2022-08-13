Athens Police Chief John Densmore updated the City Council Monday on additions and promotions to the Police Department.
Those who weren't on duty and could attend the meeting included, Dispatch Virginia Hightower, Patrol Officer Jujhar Singh, Dispatch Geneva Ratliff, and Administrative Assistant Sandy Murillo.
In other action, the council approved renewal of a five-year agreement with the Athens Independent School District for the School Resource Officer Program. The renewal allows either party to terminate the program, without cause, with 24 months notice.
The council also voted to eliminate the $3,000 recruitment incentive for police officer hires. The incentive was terminated because of the recent announcement of pay increases for police officers.
Chamber of Commerce Director Kristen Willingham reported the revival of the Black-eyed Pea Jamboree had been a success with a two-day turnout of about 5,000, which included 1,500 Friday night and 3,500 for the Saturday events.
“All of the vendors did well on Friday night, so they were very happy and everyone is looking to return next year,” Willingham said.
Local organizations and volunteers contributed their time and effort to bring the Jamboree together, she said.
