East Tyler Street's abundance of fast food restaurants is about to get bigger if a planned development is completed.
Highway 55, a diner style restaurant that had been around since 1981, is set for construction at 908 East Tyler. The locations have a pink and teal theme and 50s memorabilia. Most are in North Carolina, where the company was founded, and Atlantic costal states.
The Athens City Council conducted a public hearing, Monday, concerning a request from David Norris of Foresite Group LLC for approval of a site plan for a restaurant with drive through service.
City Director of Developmental Services Audrey Sloan said the item was considered at the July 9 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting and approved, with some minor changes.
Highway 55 will be located on a lot at 908 E. Tyler St. The 2,700 square foot building will have an 800 square foot area for waiting and seating. Kenneth Jones will be the owner of the restaurant.
Further East on East Tyler Street, construction still continues on the Triton development. Panda Express is taking shape and a first reading was conducted. Monday, on a site-plan amendment for Taqueria La Ventana and Twisted Root Burger Company.
The meeting also featured the swearing in ceremony for Mark Carroll, who was chosen to fill Toni Clay's vacant Place 1 seat. Carroll resigned from the Athens Municipal Water Authority Board of Directors on Friday, making him eligible to take the council seat.
With a full council now in place, the members chose Aaron Smith to serve as mayor pro-tem.
In other action. the council approved a resolution authorizing City Manager Elizabeth Borstad to enter into an agreement with Athens Municipal Water Authority for construction of a designated swim area at Lake Athens. The item was discussed during a previous council meeting. The AMWA board approved its end of the agreement on Friday.
The council also approved a resolution authorizing placement of a Blackshear, Fisher and Bishop Heights Legacy Memorial Wall at O.D. Baggett Park. Larry West said the three schools served the Black students during the segregated era from 1925 to 1968.
