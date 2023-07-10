By Jennifer Browning
When a loved one moves into a nursing home or retirement village, the new resident and the family expect there to be comfort and trust in the setting and most of the time, that is the case. However, there were a few anonymous letters and poems given to a nurse to be shared with the Athens Daily Review about the true feelings of residents living at one of the local nursing homes, which was not named anywhere.
One poem is shared below as written:
“I am just an Old Ole Maid
Now, I need a nurse's aid
To help me with a chore
But when I ask for help, they ignore.
So I seldom make a request
The aids think I should only exist
So as they sit and shoot the breeze
I can’t put on socks so feet freeze
I seldom get a hair wash and shower
So, I don’t smell like a flower
My sheets need to be changed
But, that can’t be arranged.
My room would look better if bed was made
I think that’s why they get paid.
The reason all hall aids seem to be gone
Is because they are on the phone.
I haven’t even scratched the surface
But I think that you get the jest.
So, I must keep on living
And try to be more forgiving.
I can’t sign this, alone.
All residents sing the same song.”
Nursing homes are meant to be places of care and comfort for aging individuals who require assistance with their daily activities. However, the above poem paints a bleak picture of the conditions some elderly residents are dealing with.
These distressing incidents range from physical and emotional mistreatment to inadequate medical care and unsanitary living conditions. Residents that require assistance and attention, sometimes receive less than two hours of personal and individual care each day.
One of the significant challenges contributing to this issue is the shortage of trained and qualified staff in nursing homes. Understaffing and high turnover rates can lead to neglectful care as employees struggle to meet the needs of all residents. Insufficient staff-to-patient ratios not only compromise the quality of care, but also increase the risk of abuse going unnoticed.
Nursing home abuse and neglect statistics have Texas listed as the worst-ranked state in the United States, falling below a passing letter grade in most qualitative categories, receiving an ‘F’ for ‘direct care staffing hours per resident’ as well as an ‘F’ in ‘professional nursing hours per resident’.
According to the Carabin Shaw law firm, Texas government officials routinely fail to enforce significant penalties on these facilities.
“Accidents do happen, and the fragility of old age is a harsh reality, but nursing homes and senior living communities have a contractual obligation to care for their patrons,” says Carabin Shaw on its website. “In fact, the problem of nursing home negligence has become so prevalent that a whole subset of specialized attorneys has organized in order to ensure justice for those wronged by criminally negligent nursing homes and senior living centers.”
East Texans should remain vigilant and stay informed about the signs of nursing home neglect and abuse. Family members and friends of nursing home residents should regularly visit and maintain open lines of communication to identify any red flags.
By actively engaging and demanding accountability, the community can also play a crucial role in safeguarding the well-being of its elderly population.
If you suspect abuse or neglect of people in a nursing home, assisted living center, day activity and health services center, home health, hospice agencies, or intermediate care facilities, call Texas Health & Human Services at 800-458-9858.
