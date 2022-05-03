Trinity Valley Community College hosted its rodeo last April 29 and 30.
“The 14th annual TVCC rodeo was a great success,” said longtime TVCC coach Brent Bratton following the second night of the event Saturday at the Henderson County Fair Park Complex.
TVCC team ropers Kaden Profili and Jayse Tettenhorst, who have qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo next month in Casper, Wyo., placed third in the long go and third in the average with a time of 7.8. Kane Key and Clayton Culligan placed fifth in the long go and fifth in the average with a combined time of 8.5.
Profili and Tettenhorst were first in the Southern Region.
In steer wrestling, Culligan was 10th in the average with a combined time of 10.9.
Goat tier Hannah Lovelady placed sixth in the long go with a time of 6.9.
In addition to Profili and Tettenhorst, TVCC will be represented in the CNFR by Cassidy Pineda (breakaway roping) and Devon Johnson (team roping). Pineda finished second in the Southern Region.
“We would like to thank our administration, our community and the many volunteers that helped in the production of the rodeo,” Bratton said.
