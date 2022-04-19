It’s time to again tee it up to support the Trinity Valley Community College Foundation.
The annual golf tournament fund raiser is set for Monday, May 23 at Pinnacle Golf and Boat Club.
Cost of the four-person scramble is $400 per team, which includes lunch. Teams can register for either the morning flight at 8 a.m. or the afternoon flight at 1 p.m., with trophies awarded for each flight.
Hole sponsorships are available for $200. Other sponsorships are also available. The deadline to secure a sponsorship is Friday, May 13. To become a sponsor, contact Kandi Jones at foundation@tvcc.edu.
Proceeds from the tournament enable the TVCC Foundation to provide scholarships for students.
Registration deadline is Friday, May 13 and entry applications are available at the Office of Institutional Advancement in the Orval Pirtle Administration Building on the Athens campus, 903-670-2620 or via email, lland@tvcc.edu.
