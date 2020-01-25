Raw numbers can be deceiving. The annual Athens rainfall for 2019 was as close to the average as its ever been, but a closer look reveals wet and dry periods.
According to the National Weather Service the final total was 42.67 inches, just a few drops below the 30-year-norm of 42.94 inches. Even if you check back to 1950, the annual total has never been closer to that mark.
Monique Sellers of the National Weather Service in Fort Worth said it will be pretty dry for the next couple of weeks, but that's not unusual for this time of year.
"In March and April, the precipitation should pick up again," Sellers said. "This year looks to be similar to last year."
But if you look at the 2019 month by month totals, after considerable rain from March through June, the year ended with a dry spell. By the end of June, 33.83 inches had fallen, leaving the city well above the average of 23.22 inches for the first half of the year. April and May had produced heavy rains, with 7.61 inches and 9.55 inches respectively.
NWS records show, Athens below average precipitation for each of the last five month of the year. Only October, when 4.15 inches fell, was close to the norm. The year ended with only .64 inches in November and 1.72 in December.
The dryness continued into early January. The trend reversed a little later in the week with .22 inches on Wednesday and .69 on Thursday.
"For the winter season, so far we've had 3.3 inches of rain," Sellers said.
The long-range forecast for Athens for the next three months indicates an equal chance of above or below normal precipitation until April. She said we're not seeing any early signs of snow in the near future.
"But you never know around here, we can still get a snow in March when one of the last big cold front comes through," Sellers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.