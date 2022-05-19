The 57th Annual Henderson County Farm & Ranch Tour highlighted three agricultural businesses Tuesday, which included 6 Forks Farm, Oakview Ranch, and Cook Ranch Beef.
The annual event brings attention to the importance of the agricultural industry in our county in which 83% of individuals are involved in some form of agricultural-related business.
Guests left the Cain Center at 9 a.m. to begin the tours which started at 6 Forks Farm, owned by John and Lindsay DeVivo.
When the DeVivos moved to the area last September, they decided to look into different methods of farming and they have implemented regenerative farming on their property as it aligns with their belief on how the food system should work. This method is becoming more popular but is still a newer concept.
Ranch Manager, Greyson Weider, spoke of this holistic approach to farm management which is considered healing the land with the use of plants and animals while mimicking nature. They do not add inputs like feed during winter or hormones to their animals which also increases profits.
They also focus on soil health in order to increase water production as their goal is to mimic nature in all they do. So once a spot has been grazed, they will close that area off from grazing for at least a month so it can regrow into a plush green grass.
“We do all that we can to make sure our animals are doing what they were made to do, we don’t try to fight nature,” they said.
If you are interested in regenerative farming, the DeVivos are happy to share their knowledge. Weider studied at the Savory Institute and highly recommends visiting their website for more information or courses.
The second stop was at Oakview Ranch, a 177-acre ranch owned by Dr. John and Ginger Morton since May 2000. Oakview Ranch raises Beefmaster cattle and this is a breed that Dr. Morton said he is most fond of because they easily calve.
Dr. Morton proudly showed his Arrowquip Q-Power 104 Series hydraulic cattle squeeze chute which makes it easier to boost productivity and gives a total of 18 access points to choose from when working with livestock in his four new pens. Dr. Morton said he wanted to be able to design an area that he could work on his cattle as near as he could by himself and as one guest commented, “not many people can say that.”
He also took guests into the Bud Box at the rear of the chute which is a small rectangular enclosure designed to more efficiently move livestock from a wide group to a narrow alley where he recommended having shade where the cows enter, so when they turn around inside the box, they can’t see where they came from and they continue to the alley.
The last stop was at Cook Ranch Beef, founded by Kenneth and Jamie Cook who both come from agricultural backgrounds and education. Together they own and operate The Ranch at Coon Holler, established in 2007.
Their herd of premier cattle are AI bred, top Beefmaster genetics and are composed of Super-Black Baldie stock who mob rotational graze.
The mob grazing produces a large amount of manure which is dragged through the soil each week as the cattle rotate pastures and this management of soil and grasses has provided some remarkable stocking rates.
Guests were able to sample some delicious brisket as the Cooks explained their process and showed how their Arrowquip Q-Catch 74 Series worked with some cattle. Their steer are grass-fed until they are at least one-year old and then grain finished for 90 days.
Their goal of producing USDA Certified Prime dry aged 28-day steaks is proving to be hard with production facilities and time lines further out than preferred, so they are looking at bringing a facility closer to Athens so they can maintain their goal of bringing prime beef to the area.
Buses for the tour were provided by Athens ISD and the Tour Barkers who made the Farm & Ranch Tour informative were Wade Carter, Matt Tyler, Korey Brown, and Phillip Smith.
The Farm & Ranch tour is a partnership between the Athens Chamber of Commerce and the Henderson County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office and many volunteers and board members made the event possible.
The Chamber wishes to extend their gratitude to these volunteers and board members, Living for the Brand Cowboy Church and Pastor Frankie Smith for the rest stop, Craig and Barbara Corley for refreshments on the tour, the AgriLife Extension Office and Spencer Perkins, Gayle Finch, Kenneth McGee Sr., Dr. Charles Long, First State Bank and Lilly Enterprises McDonalds for sponsoring donuts and coffee, The Cain Center, Athens ISD, Oncor, Park Highland Nursing and Rehabilitation, Republic Services, Trinity Valley Community College, Trinity Valley Electric Coop, UT Health Athens, Benson’s Treats and Eats, Frentress Engineering, Silverline Roofing & Construction, Sue Brannan Realtor, Athens Daily Review, Danny’s Smokehouse BBQ, KLVQ and KCKL radio and an extra thank you to the Title Sponsor, Veterinary Medical Center of Athens.
