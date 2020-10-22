Members of the The Church of the Living God gathered together and celebrated their pastor of 26 years with a parade, balloons and fanfare. Eldress Mary Henderson and her husband, Tom, sat in comfortable chairs and waved at the crowd pouring out their love and appreciation on Saturday.
"We wanted them to know and see the love from our church family and community,” stated member Michelle Brookins. "Thank you to all who came out and participated, showed your love, gifts, texts, calls and those that participated with us via live. It was a wonderful event.”
Facebook was filled with comments telling the couple how much they are loved, one man referred to them as the parents God gave him when he needed them most.
When Henderson joined the church in 1965 after she married, she didn’t know her calling would be as its pastor 30 years later.
Eldress Mary Henderson was ordained in 1984 and had been acting as assistant pastor at TCOLG. When their senior pastor left in 1995 she was asked to be interim pastor and then became the first female pastor for the congregation. She has been there for a quarter of a century now.
Henderson has lived in Athens her entire life and grew up on Hamlett Street. She is a Fisher High graduate and alum. Times were simpler then when people helped each other and friends played in the yard. The couple moved from place to place and were blessed. Henderson retired from her First National Bank position as a supervisor around the time she accepted the pastorate.
“We couldn’t have made this possible if it weren’t for the help of everyone that came together,” Brookins said. “We love and appreciate Elders Mary and Deacon Thomas Henderson.”
You can find out more information about COLG Athens on Facebook, or attend a worship service at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. and there is a special youth service at 11 a.m. on the first Sunday of each month. Children's church is also hosted weekly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.