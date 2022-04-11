Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.