For two years, The Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison waited to receive 11 animals being relocated from the decrepit Saint-Édouard Zoo in Quebec, Canada.
More than 200 animals were rescued from this unaccredited roadside zoo in 2019 by Humane Society International after numerous reports were made against the zoo’s animal treatment and an inspection was made which shut down the facility.
The rescue operation took months to complete and finding homes for all the animals took even longer, but Black Beauty Ranch was happy to welcome some of the animals to their 1,400 acre facility last year.
When the kangaroos were found in Quebec, they were huddled together in a dark, dank indoor pen. The rescue team were fans of the '90s sitcom Friends and lovingly named the kangaroos Ross, Rachel and Joey. Joey was born in the stall and had not seen daylight until being rescued.
When they found out Rachel was pregnant, they named the joey, Chandler. Chandler has never experienced the neglect his parents and sister went through and now weighs 120 pounds, according to the Humane Society.
It took a little time for the kangaroos to gain trust with the Black Beauty staff, but their health has improved and they have gained much needed weight. Ross and Rachel love bananas and all four are becoming friendlier with other animals and staff.
There were other rescued animals brought to the sanctuary including a wildebeest, a nilgai, and an emu.
Douala, a 4-year-old lioness, was saved and loves sitting on her platform. When her caregivers arrive at the fence with treats, she enjoys greeting them.
Zuko, the rescued zebra, was found trying to chew his way out of his enclosure in Canada but now is described as curious and spunky.
Serenity and Theodora, 7-year-old tigers who are very affectionate with each other and greet the staff with chuffs and rubs along their fence, according to the Humane Society, are also thriving in their new home. Serenity’s care team reports that she loves to get on the highest tier of the platform in her spacious habitat to look out on her tiger neighbors.
"These animals will never be neglected or have to face darkness ever again,” said Noelle Almrud, Senior Director of Black Beauty. “They are receiving all of the proper care they deserve and now have the opportunity to relax in the sun or under a tree, graze in the tall grass, play, enjoy a proper diet and plenty of treats, and be the wild animals they are.”
In 1979, the Fund for Animals purchased land in Texas to build Black Beauty Ranch, now a 1,400-acre sanctuary for nearly 800 animals -- 40 different species -- rescued from cruelty and neglect, including tigers, bears, primates, burros and horses.
For more than 15 years, the Humane Society of the United States has supported and worked side-by-side with the Fund for Animals to provide lifesaving care for the animals in greatest need. The two organizations began merging last year, fully integrating the Fund for Animals into the Humane Society of the United States, with the goal of being able to provide more resources and care to provide a greater impact for animals.
Last November, the former owner of the Saint-Édouard Zoo, Normand Trahan, pleaded guilty to four animal welfare offenses. He will avoid criminal charges and will have to pay more than $6,800 in fines and is prohibited from owning animals for five years, with the exception of pets at his home.
