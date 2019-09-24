The Gun Barrel City Council is voting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on whether or not to renew their contract with the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake. A bid has also been placed by Henderson County Animal Shelter. A similar vote in Mabank ended the contract with HSCCL last month.
The City Council meeting will be held at the Gun Barrel City Hall. HSCCL is a non-profit that goes through extraordinary measures to get their animals adopted out through multiple adoption events. The organization has a very high success rate.
They also have worked with the ASPCA Rescue Ride, with a 100% success rate of adoption. Each ride carrying around 30 animals, many being adult dogs who struggle to get adopted locally but are highly adoptable up north. The rescue rides have been held once or twice a month since the event started. If you would like to speak at the City council meeting please fill out a request to speak form online at www.gunbarrelcity.net. You can call/fax City hall at (903) 887-1087 * Fax: (903) 887-6666
