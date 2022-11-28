The Miracle on East Tyler Street Adoption Event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at The Texan in Athens will feature up to 50 fluffy pets ready to find their homes for the holidays. Athens Animal Rescue Shelter will offer adoptions starting at $25. All pets are altered, chipped, and current on vaccinations.
There will be pictures with Santa, door prizes, and local vendors. Pet owners can also take advantage of $10 microchips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.