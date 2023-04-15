The Athens Animal Rescue Shelter has a donor that is willing to match its East Texas Giving Day donations up to $10,000, so they are asking the community for donations today to help them raise funds for the shelter and the animals.
In November, the shelter experienced the EF-2 tornado that hit Athens. As it passed, it left a large amount of damage, pulling most of the perimeter fences and gates from the ground, blowing industrial fans from the windows, and tossing tiles from the ceiling around inside the shelter.
The outdoor pavilion that houses more than 12 dogs withheld the winds, but as the shelter says, “it was a ‘ruff’ ride for those dogs that night.” This event opened the eyes of the shelter workers that if another natural disaster were to occur, the dogs and the shelter may not be as fortunate next time.
They have created a plan to protect the animals more efficiently which includes removing the existing pavilion roof that leaks year-round and closing in the existing slab with a metal building. This building will have bay doors, windows, insulated walls, mini split air conditioning units, and a PBR-style roof.
The project will not only help protect the dogs from unpredictable Texas weather. but will also benefit the dogs in other ways.
The shelter also has many senior dogs and they make sure that these senior dogs receive the love and affection they deserve, as well as medical treatment necessary to live out the rest of their lives comfortably and happily. They encourage you to visit the shelter to find a senior companion and give it that second chance at happiness or help by donating to their medical needs.
The Athens Animal Rescue Shelter responds to animals in need through the generous support of individuals, businesses, and foundations. They provide shelter, food, medical treatment, love, and care to every animal that is brought to the facility with a mission to promote the humane treatment of animals through care, education, and advocacy.
Although East Texas Giving Day is officially on April 25, donations are already being accepted at www.easttexasgivingday.org/athensanimalrescue.
Visit the shelter at 901 W. College Street, Athens or contact them at 903-292-1287.
