Athens Animal Rescue Shelter is in need of blankets, towels and dog toys. With cold weather making a regular appearance, more dogs and cats need help. Blankets are used in kennels to make their stay more cozy. Dog treats are also welcome.
To keep things tidy, they also need bleach and laundry soap.
Fosters and volunteers save lives every day across the country. If you would like to be a hero by fostering or adopting please contact AARS at 903-292-1287. They are currently open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and also appreciate volunteers.
Donations can be delivered to the shelter at 901 W. College St. Athens. Visit their Facebook or www.athensanimalrescue.com to view adoptable pets.
