Athens Animal Shelter, in partnership with Bissell Pet Foundation, is offering pet adoptions through Sunday, May 15 for only $30, a $25 adoption fee and $5 microchip fee.
There are 208 animals, either at the Athens Animal Shelter or foster homes that are waiting to find their forever home, with almost 80% being dogs and the remainder are cats.
All adoptions include spay/neuter, rabies vaccine, heartworm test, up-to-date vaccines and heartworm/flea/wormer meds, plus a microchip.
Every day, stray cats and dogs are brought into the shelter in Athens and the shelter is at full capacity. With the amount of animals that the shelter takes in compared to the amount that are rehomed, they often have to find new homes in other states for the animals.
With the help of a few wonderful volunteers, Athens Animal Shelter partners with other shelters in states like Michigan, Colorado, and Washington D.C. to transport these animals. Volunteers will drive through the night to get these animals to a place where they can find a home.
Just this weekend, 44 cats are being taken to Fort Worth to hop a flight to another shelter as they were not adopted in Henderson County.
The shelter is also in need of foster families, as it not only helps with the burden of too many animals at the shelter itself, but it also helps animals who are timid to get more sociable and comfortable in a home setting.
Barb Whitfill, an Athens Animal Shelter board member, made a special friend in Mama B while fostering her. Mama B came from a shelter in Tool where she had escaped from her crate in the back of the transport truck and wouldn’t let anyone near her for almost a month in the yard. After being fostered in Whitfill’s home with other animals and some TLC, she is now at the shelter ready to be adopted.
At around 2 years old, Mama B is now friendly and good with other pets and people. Barb says that while fostering her, she witnessed Mama B overcome big learning curves which “you could almost see her thinking through,” including when she learned what stairs were. Whitfill still visits with Mama B almost daily and knows that she will be a great dog for the right family.
The shelter also hasn't been able to properly isolate sick or pregnant animals, but that will soon change when the isolation rooms open, which have been in the process of getting built over the last six months.
These two isolation rooms, one for cats and one for dogs, have been built on to the current back building on the property. These will be a quiet, more secluded area for dogs to have their puppies. It will also be an area where animals being treated for Parvo or ringworm can be better treated medically and kept separate from other shelter dogs who are not ill.
Visit the shelter any day of the week from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 901 W. College Street and visit www.facebook.com/AthensAnimalRescue for more information and to see animals that are available for adoption.
