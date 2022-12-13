The First State Bank locations in Athens have foster children and senior angels hanging on their Angel Trees and they are still looking for a few more people to pick one off the tree.
At the Tyler Street Branch lobby, there is an Angel Tree set up for the seniors at Athens Healthcare. There are only a handful of residents and most are asking for lounge wear and hygiene products. These gifts will need to be returned to Athens Healthcare by Friday, Dec.16.
First State Bank acknowledges that the holidays can be challenging for those who have to be away from their families and they hope with your help to bring these residents a joyous Christmas. The Tyler Street branch with senior angels is located at 1114 E. Tyler St.
The Angel Tree benefiting foster children in Henderson County is in the lobby of the downtown Athens branch and they began the season with over 150 children. Becky Anding Staines with Anding Real Estate delivered hundreds of sweet treats for all the angels, as she does every year.
The children’s ages, sizes, and favorites are listed on their angels and the number of gifts and amount spent is up to the person buying the items. The new, unwrapped children's gifts need to be returned to the downtown branch located at 130 E. Corsicana St.
All gifts need to be returned to the correct location by Dec. 16. Contact Amber Arnold or Ruth Beltran at First State Bank at 903-676-1900 for questions.
