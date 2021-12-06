Angel Trees are a great way to share the love this holiday and several local businesses are hosting angels in need. If you would like to participate in this amazing selfless tradition, here are two worthy causes to consider.
First State Bank Athens
First State Bank Downtown Athens Branch is hosting the only tree benefitting all of the foster children in Henderson County. Ages range from one month to 18 years and each of them have told their foster parents their wishlist.
"These children have been removed from the only families they have ever known and placed in the care of foster parents," said Kim Hodges, Vice President of FSB. "We do not have enough foster parents in Henderson County and these kids are placed in foster homes across Texas and neighboring states. This tree is important because we allow them to make their wishes known and our goal is to make those wishes come true."
You can purchase one item on the list or all for your angel, then return them unwrapped with the angel, to identify the recipient, to the bank between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday prior to Dec. 15 at 130 E. Corsicana St. in Athens.
East Texas Crisis Center
Cotton Patch in Athens is sponsoring a tree for the East Texas Crisis Center with around 30 angels whose moms are currently receiving services.
"This is our third year and we are accepting gift cards in various amounts. These are women who are making great progress in rebuilding their lives," said Della Cooper, Victim Outreach Coordinator for ETCC. "This gives them the opportunity to go buy their children a Christmas to remember."
This program allows the mothers to maintain dignity and self worth in their ability to make the kids eyes light up Christmas morning.
Please return gift cards and the angel to ETCC at 310 S. Carroll St. Athens. between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. by Dec. 17.
