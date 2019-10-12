The 20th annual Trinity Valley ADA Senior Olympics was held on Friday at the First Methodist Church of Athens. 155 residents came, the oldest of which was 99 years old,participants look forward to this every year.
Carol Tosta, activity director of Kerens Care Center, started the event 20 years ago and the event continues to grow and expand.
“It is just a really special day for me and I love it.” Tosta said.
Contestants walked, wheeled and power chaired their way around the fellowship hall racing for medals, played ring toss and many other fun activities. James Malone, of Kemp, even cut a rug for everyone.
“I love coming to this event every year, because I get to see a lot of old friends and meet new people also,” Lee Calendar, of Kemp said.
The event was MC'd by Janell Dunington, TVCC students and teams cheered everyone on as they made their way to victory. Music was provided by Joel Harris.
Events were judged by Justice of the Peace, Randy Daniel, James Duncan, Belinda Brownlow, Judge Scott Mckee, Henderson County Judge Wade McKinney, and longtime supporter Janell Dunington.
District Attorney Mark Hall, County Attorney Clint Davis, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Constable John Floyd, Justice of the Peace Milton Adams, and many others supported the event through assisting contestants, and managing the whistle for the occasional false start. Some contestants wanted to win, whether the remaining runners went or not. A good time was had by both participants, support staff and spectators.
Dondra Long said Park Highlands residents had a great time.
Teams that participated were: Athens Healthcare & Rehab, Cedar Lake Nursing & Rehab, Green Oaks Nursing Home, Kemp Care Center, Kerens Care Center, Lakeland House, Oak Wood Place, Park Highland Nursing Home, South Place and Grand Saline.
