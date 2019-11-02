With a small percentage of Henderson County voters casting early ballots, officials hope the tally pickup up on Tuesday.
Henderson County Elections Administrator Denise Hernandez said as of Friday morning about 3.1 percent of the county registered voters had turned out.
"We have about 52,000 registered voters and the number that had voted was 1,624," Hernandez said.
The polls will be open on Tuesday for the Constitutional Amendment from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m..
County Judge Wade McKinney said voters can take advantage of the new Vote Center system by casting their ballots at any of the available locations. Often in a Constitutional Amendment election, when a small turnout is expected, the county will trim the number of voting locations, but on Tuesday all 24 Vote Centers will be open.
"The majority of the counties moving to the vote centers are using this election cycle as a test run to see how it's going to operate and make sure everything's ready as we roll into primary season next year," McKinney said. "We hope everyone will exercise their right to vote now that they can vote anywhere without fear of having to cast a provisional ballot."
There are 10 proposed amendments on the ballot. Perhaps gathering the most interest among many voters are Proposition 4 and Proposition 5.
Proposition 4 is “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income.”
In other words, if you don't want a personal income tax, vote yes on the amendment.
Proposition 5 “The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”
Proponents say many parks and historic sites are deteriorating and this amendment would create a sustainable funding source for preservation of existing parks and creation of new ones.
