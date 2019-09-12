Amazon will be hosting a job fair in Dallas, September 17. They are looking to fill 30,000 positions, many starting at $15 an hour with benefits.
“These are jobs with highly competitive compensation and full-benefits from day one, as well as training opportunities to gain new skills in high-demand fields such as robotics and machine learning," said Amazon founder and chief executive officer Jeff Bezos in a written statement.
According to amazon.jobs, “Our $15 minimum wage, healthcare from day one, 401(k) matching, and up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave are among the many reasons LinkedIn, Fast Company, and others have recognized Amazon as a top employer.”
The company offers a diverse workforce, entrepreneurial opportunities and a wide variety of positions.
The event is not a holiday specific event and the company views Dallas as an area where growth can happen. The metroplex is capable of handling the wide variety of positions the company has. Positions will range from technological down to warehouse and delivery. Amazon is the second largest privately owned American employer second only to Walmart with over 650,000 employees. Texas already has nine Amazon facilities including a large one in Coppell and with our airports the sky is the limit for the Dallas/Amazon relationship. They have created 20,000 jobs in Texas so far, and are planning to add more. To register for the fair please visit: https://amazoncareerdaydallas.splashthat.com/You can also learn more about Amazon postions at https://amazon.jobs
The event will be held at:
Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Avenue, Dallas
The doors open at 11:30 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
