All adults will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Texas beginning Monday, March 29. The Texas Department of State Health Services expects vaccine supplies to increase next week, and providers throughout the state have made great progress vaccinating people in the current priority groups.
“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.
“As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death – such as older adults.”
DSHS directed vaccine providers to prioritize people 80 or older when scheduling appointments and accommodate anyone in that age group, whether or not they have an appointment, by immediately moving them to the front of the line.
Also next week, DSHS will launch a website to allow people to register for a shot through some public health providers.
Residents will be able to enroll in the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to find upcoming vaccine clinics hosted by DSHS or a participating local health department and be notified when new clinics and appointments become available. Additional providers can also be found on the DSHS Vaccine Information page at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine.
Online registration will be the best option for most people, but DSHS will also launch a toll-free number to help make an appointment with a participating provider, or locate another provider with vaccine available.
To date, Texas has given more than 9.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, equating to more than 6 million people with at least one dose and more than 3 million fully vaccinated.
Most vaccines are authorized for people 18 years old and older; the FDA has authorized the Pfizer vaccine for use in people 16 and older.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.