A dozen local singers showcased their songs and skills June 12 as the second annual All Stars Vocal Competition was hosted at the Log Cabin Square and Round Dance Promenade Hall in Tool.
Winners included: Karen Watts, First Place, Jeffrey Byers, Second Place, and Karen Guillat. Third Place.
“There were 12 talented singers and three lucky winners,” said Lajean Fenske, producer and director. “We would like to thank out judges and sponsors.”
Judges were David Westerfield, Kara Villines, and Gabrielle Gilmore. Gold Sponsors were The Ranch Suites and Main Street Bar & Grill. Silver Sponsors were Vicky’s Barbecue and Quality Healthcare Consulting, Bronze sponsors were East Texas Behavioral Clinic, WHaus Decor & More/W456, Music Play Love, and Too Posh.
