Athens High School senior Seth Red was named to the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State First Team. The THSCA Academic All-State Teams recognize high school athletes who excel in grade point average, class rank and ACT or SAT score.
AISD's Red earns all-state academic honor
- Photo by Toni Garrard Clay/AISD
