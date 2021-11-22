Athens High School freshman Cayden Hill (left) and senior Zoria Brookins recently participated in the Texas Music Educators Association Region 21 All-Region Clinic/Concert in Carthage. Both underwent vigorous song preparation and sight reading auditions to make the Region choirs.
