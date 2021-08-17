Athens ISD is working with a team of medical technicians from the Texas National Guard to host the second of three clinics this Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Athens High School cafeteria. There is no need to register ahead of time. Anyone who would like to have their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine can attend. There will be a follow-up clinic in three weeks.
The two-dose Pfizer vaccine has been approved for individuals 12 years of age and older. Wednesday’s clinic is for anyone in the community who is needing a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
