The Athens ISD January Teachers of the Month are (from left) Karla Rodriguez, Bel Air Elementary first-grade teacher; Sandy McPherson, Central Athens Elementary pre-K3 teacher; Reagen Adair, South Athens Elementary fifth-grade reading teacher; Christin Johnson, Athens Middle School seventh-grade reading teacher; Amy Fonseca, Athens High School culinary arts teacher in the Career & Technical Education program; and (not pictured) Ryan Hood, Athens High School coach and Edmentum online learning coordinator. The Operations Center employee of the month is (far right) Jinnifer Pauley, child nutrition secretary. Thank you to Teacher of the Month luncheon sponsors First State Bank Athens, UT Health Athens, Prosperity Bank, Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative, Atmos Energy and ServPro Cleanup & Restoration.
editor's pick featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.