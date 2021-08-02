The community vaccination clinic hosted by Athens ISD Wednesday, as part of a joint effort with the Texas National Guard, was deemed a success by the Guard’s medical technicians. Ninety doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the two-hour clinic held at Athens High School. The two-dose vaccine is available for peoply 12 years old and older.
“I want to lead by example,” said Freddie Paul, Athens ISD school board member and 2019 Athens Citizen of the Year.
The National Guard team will return to AHS on Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. to administer second doses. Anyone 12 and up who would like to receive a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at that time is welcome to attend, or who needs a second dose of the vaccine after having received their first dose elsewhere. Anyone receiving a first dose at the Aug. 18 clinic, however, will need to arrange for the second dose at another pharmacy or clinic.
