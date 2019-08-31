8-31 AISD.jpg
courtesy photo

Pinnacle Early College High School senior Andrea Rocha is interviewed by a film crew for the Texas Education Agency. TEA has singled out Athens ISD’s early college program as a model for success in the state to be featured in their video. “I wasn’t sure about this program when I started, but now I’m on track to get my associate’s,” Andrea said. “I’ll be the first person in my family to graduate from high school and from college.”

Tags