AISD October superlatives Toni Garrard Clay/AISD The Athens ISD Teachers of the Month are (from left) Juan Moreno, Bel Air Elementary fifth-grade math and science teacher; Briana Hope, Central Athens Elementary kindergarten teacher; Maria Garcia, South Athens Elementary kindergarten teacher; Amy Kelley, Athens Middle School seventh-grade math teacher; Jolisa Turner, Athens High School special education English teacher; and Ken Walker, math and French teacher for Pinnacle Early College High School as well as AHS main campus. The Operations Center Employee of the Month is Cameron Carpenter (far right), who works in the maintenance department. Congratulations to all!