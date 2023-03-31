Athens ISD recently celebrated its March teachers of the month and employee of the month. Pictured with Superintendent Dr. Janie Sims (left of center) are (from left) Bel Air Elementary kindergarten teacher Karey Smith; Central Athens Elementary math interventionist Christi Smith; South Athens Elementary fourth-grade science and social studies teacher Kandyce Carver; Athens High School Career & Technical Education instructor Kimberly Haresnape, who teaches hospitality and tourism, intro to culinary arts and interpersonal studies; Maria Davila, custodian at AHS; and (inset) Athens Middle School reading interventionist Cindy Pace; and Athens High School special education teacher and football and golf coach Ryan Turney.
