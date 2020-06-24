The Athens ISD board of trustees announces Dr. Janie Sims as the lone finalist for superintendent.
Dr. Sims brings 26 years of educational experience to the district. She began her career as a classroom teacher in Abilene and has been with Athens ISD for 20 years. During that time, she has held several positions, including ESL teacher; intervention teacher; assistant principal; principal; director of curriculum, instruction and assessment; deputy superintendent, and, most recently, acting superintendent.
“Dr. Sims has done an amazing job in every role she has held for the district, and we have confidence that will continue to be the case moving forward,” said AISD Board President Alicea Elliott.
