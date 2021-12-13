12-11-21 AISD Christmas.jpg

Members of the Athens Middle School National Junior Honor Society assembled and decorated a Christmas tree in the staff development room at the Athens ISD administration building. Thank you to (clockwise, from bottom left) Alizjah Davis, Katy Wright, Kensley Traxson, Amari Cumby and Charlie Tanner for doing a wonderful job. Merry Christmas!

