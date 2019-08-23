The Athens Municipal Airport Advisory Board met for the first time in several months on Wednesday and talked about the progress of the effort to get money to lengthen the runway.
City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said they'll soon be sending information to the Texas Department of Transportation concerning the project.
"We're getting ready to send TxDOT what they call a "white paper" which includes all kinds of information on the current use of the airport, the projected use of the airport and kind of a phased construction plan for their approval." Borstad said.
The board will review the white paper this month, take it back to them for approval next month.
"Then it will go to City Council, just so we can get authorization to send it.
The runway is now a little less than 4,000 feet. Officials seek to extend it to 5,500 feet. Consultants say the smaller runway is not large enough to accommodate larger aircraft.
In the master plan expansion of the runway will be done in phases. The first five years will involve getting everything in place for the new runway, such as moving power lines. The next five years includes the beginning of construction.
The long-range plan covers another 10 years, in which the runway length will be expanded to about 6,500 feet.
Based on the plan, a preliminary estimate of the total cost is $24.87 million. Everything the city or the Athens Economic Development Corporation contribute to the project goes toward the 10% to 20% match on the grant the city is seeking from TxDOT.
Borstad said the current project underway at the airport is rehabilitation of the existing runway.
"That is almost done," Borstad said. "We have a little more pavement work, but primarily the main runway is complete."
The board also considered donating surplus old runway signs to an airport museum in Arlington. The Plane Air Museum is owned by Raymond Bailey.
"We'll take that to council to see if they'll declare that surplus so we can donate those to that museum," Borstad said.
It was the first Airport Board meeting for new Athens Public Works Director Tim Perry.
